Beaumont Hospitals welcome the first babies of 2017

5:13 PM, Jan 1, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Beaumont Hospitals are welcoming the first babies of 2017.
 
McKenna Leona-Marie Helter was born at 12:05 a.m. at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn.  She weighs 9 lbs. 14 oz.
 
Proud parents are Stephanie and Craig Helter of Centerline.
 
Chase Anthony Gondek was born at 12:13 a.m. at Beaumont Hospital in Troy.  He weighs 9 lbs. 6 oz.
 
Proud parents are Kimberly and Todd Gondek of Shelby Township.
 
Congratulations to the happy families!
 