Beaumont Hospitals are welcoming the first babies of 2017.

McKenna Leona-Marie Helter was born at 12:05 a.m. at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn. She weighs 9 lbs. 14 oz.

Proud parents are Stephanie and Craig Helter of Centerline.

Chase Anthony Gondek was born at 12:13 a.m. at Beaumont Hospital in Troy. He weighs 9 lbs. 6 oz.

Proud parents are Kimberly and Todd Gondek of Shelby Township.

Congratulations to the happy families!

(WXYZ) -