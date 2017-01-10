Charter school serving young adults with special needs holds school supply drive

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Macomb Academy in Clinton Township is having a school supply drive.

The school is unique in that it is a charter school that focuses exclusively on providing special education to students between the ages of 18 and 26 years old.



When 7 Action News stopped by the school on Tuesday we found one student with a big smile.



“With my disability, I didn’t really think I could get to this point,” said Dominique Julian.



Dominique struggled with a cognitive disability in high school. The additional years of learning after high school at Macomb Academy have paid off. She just learned she has been hired to work as a dietary aid.



“I cannot wait to learn new things,” said Dominique. “I am very excited I am to this point.”



The school’s superintendent Joe DeMarsh says he knows charter schools that focus exclusively on serving special education students are relatively rare in Michigan.There is a reason. It all comes down to how schools are funded.



“We don’t get anything extra,” said DeMarsh.



The state per pupil funding is the same for general education students as it is for special education students, who often need more staff and support. The current state per pupil funding at Macomb Academy is about $7500.



The school is asking for community support making it work with a drive for school and cleaning supplies. Cleaning supplies go fast at the school, as cleaning is one of many life and job skills taught here. If you would like to make a donation to help send an e-mail to LJOHNSON@macombacademy.net.



“We really are striving for our students to get employment and be as independent as possible,” said DeMarsh



You know what that independence means when you talk to Dominique.



"I am very excited about this opportunity,” she said of her new job. "I cannot wait to start.”