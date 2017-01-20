Comerica Bank Free Prix Day to return to Belle Isle

WXYZ - Start your engines! Once again, thousands of fans will be racing to Comerica Bank Free Prix Day.

For the fifth year in a row, the 35-year-old tradition is continuing thanks to a sponsorship from Comerica Bank.

So what is Free Prix Day? It's an opportunity for fans to enjoy the 2017 Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix absolutely free on opening day. Those who attend will be able to watch practice sessions featuring all four series participating in the races.

This year, the series include the Verizon IndyCar Series, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks and The Trans Am Series.

Extreme sports demonstrations and live entertainment are also part of the mix.

The 2017 Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix will take place Friday through Sunday, June 2-4.

For a complete schedule of races and ticket information, visit http://www.detroitgp.com/tickets/