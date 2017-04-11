GALLERY: Send us your pictures for National Pet Day

WXYZ - Tuesday, April 11 is National Pet Day. To celebrate, the social network Nextdoor is launching a pet directory.

By joining Nextdoor Pet Directory, you can get to know other pet owners who live nearby. You can also use the directory to help bring your pet home faster if he or she goes missing.

Sign up here: http://www.nextdoor.com

