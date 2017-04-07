Groesbeck Hwy closed at damaged bridge in Mt. Clemens

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Groesbeck Highway is closed to through-traffic between Cass and Elizabeth in Mount Clemens because someone hit a pedestrian bridge.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says a bridge inspector driving by just happened to notice the damage. The crash was not reported to MDOT when it happened.

"We looked closely at it and knew this was something where we needed to bring in a structural engineer, who came out and looked at it and decided we needed to close it," said Diane Cross, MDOT spokesperson.

Cross says as a result they shut down the damaged Rose Street Pedestrian Bridge and the road underneath it.

MDOT says it takes time to bid out the job, and it isn’t yet clear when the work will be done. An update will be sent out on Twitter.