Indulge in the Polar Beer Club at Royal Oak Farmers Market

On Saturday, January 14, you can switch in the winter blues for some cool brews!

More than 100 craft beers will be on tap at Royal Oak Beer Fest's Polar Beer Club.

The event is happening at Royal Oak Farmers Market, located at 316 East 11 Mile Road.

General admission is $45, and includes fifteen drink samples, a commemorative pint glass and a keepsake photo.

VIP tickets are $65, and include twenty drink samples, a meet and greet with local brewers, first access to limited seasonal beers, a commemorative pint glass and a keepsake photo.

Food will also be available for purchase.

Polar Beer Club will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. If you have VIP tickets, you are invited to arrive an hour early.

WXYZ -