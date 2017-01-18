Local restaurant holding fundraiser for families affected by Fraser sinkhole

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - "Help is on the way!"

That's the message one local business is sending to those affected by the sinkhole in Fraser.

A local restaurant is committing a percentage of their sales to the families forced out of their homes.

Jimmy's Coney Grill in Fraser located on E. 14 Mile is donating 30 percent of all dine-in sales to help the families affected.

Some of the families have been forced out of their homes and not allowed to go back.

The biggest issue is funding needed to pay for the massive fix.



The sinkhole happened due to a collapsed sewer line - a sewer line we've learned serves the needs of more than 600,000 families every day.



For now, repairs on the massive sewer line continue and it could be upwards of a year before the project is complete.

The price tag for the repairs is close to $100 million.

The fundraiser will run for the next two weeks, both on this coming Wednesday and next Wednesday.