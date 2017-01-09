Man says he paid for plowing, but West Bloomfield company stopped showing up

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - Steven Fine says he hired a plow company to clear his driveway through the winter, but the plow company stopped showing up. He posted about his situation on Facebook and learned, he is not the only one in this situation.



Fine says the company he hired is “Gold Standard Plowing” in West Bloomfield.



“He took out gold, we got the standard,” said Fine.



The trucks driven by the company say GT Landscaping. A quick google search will reveal on-line complaints about GT Landscaping taking money for plowing, then not performing as promised.



7 Action News went to the home of Gary Toth, the owner of Gold Standard Snow Plowing. We wanted to hear his side of the story. We found plow tucks that say GT Landscaping. No one answered the door. So far phone calls to numerous numbers we tried have not been returned. The mailbox at one number was full.



The company’s website “miretainingwall.com” was listed as suspended on-line.



“I wonder how many people he did this to,” said Fine.



He says he shared his story to protect others from the same situation. In the future he says he will do more research and get referrals before choosing a plow company.