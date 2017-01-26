Man shows no remorse as he is convicted of murdering Gracie Hughes from Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Torius Inge got a chance to speak before a judge sentenced him for the murder of 56-year-old Gracie Hughes from Detroit. He showed no remorse.



“Before Gracie Hughes died she took a piece of her killer with her under her finger nails. Whoever that person is should be standing here, not me,” said Inge. “…and to the family, I am sorry for your loss. I miss Gracie too.”



Firefighters found Gracie dead in May of Last year after they put out a fire at her house on Parker Street. Her killer had stabbed her repeatedly before burning her body. Witnesses said they saw Inge covered in blood around the time of her murder.



Family members told the judge they believe Inge deserves a long sentence for the torture he put Gracie through. Gracie had talked of him as if he were a friend.



Inge was sentenced to 37 to 66 years in prison.