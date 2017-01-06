WXYZ (Detroit - Crews are working around the clock at Cobo Center in Detroit to get ready for the opening of the North American International Auto Show.



This year auto executives say there is no doubt. It is the most important auto show in the world.



The mayor invited the media to go with him for a behind-the-scenes tour of the show. He checked out displays, guided by automotive executives. The show opens to the press on Monday. 6,000 journalists from around the world are expected come to learn about all that is new in the automotive world.



“It is a big deal. They are talking about fifty new reveals this year,” said Mayor Duggan.



A large part of the show focuses on self-driving cars. Legislation that recently passed in Michigan allows autonomous cars to be tested more extensively on roads. Mayor Duggan says seeing what is at the show reinforces a decision he recently made to hire someone to help the city work with automakers to safely get self-driving cars on the road.



“We recently hired a full-time mobility director,” said Mayor Duggan. “That is a job that didn’t exist three years ago.”



The auto show is expected to have a $450 million impact on the local economy. It opens to the public on Saturday, January 14.