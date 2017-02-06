McDonald's is mixing things up with five versions of the Shamrock Shake

Sometimes there is nothing more satisfying than a milkshake to satisfy your sweet tooth -- especially when you are on the go.

McDonald's knows it. That's why the restaurant is adding several new flavors of its much-loved Shamrock Shake to the McCafe menu.

Starting tomorrow, participating McDonald's will carry five versions of the Shamrock Shake: a Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, the original Shamrock Shake, a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, a Shamrock Hot Chocolate and a Shamrock Mocha.

All five varieties will be available for a limited time.