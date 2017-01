WXYZ - The owner of Victory Inn will appear in court today to make his case about why his Detroit motel should stay open.

The city of Detroit is trying to close his motel down. Officials say it is unsafe and a public nuisance.

The effort to shut down the west side motel came after a big raid at Victory Inn in early January. During the raid the feds arrested Michael Randol, an accused drug lord.

Workers at Victory Inn are accused of helping Randol run his alleged drug ring.

Randol is also charged with prostituting women out of the motel. The feds say he had as many as eight women working for him as prostitutes. He is currently locked up in federal custody.