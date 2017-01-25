Repeat drunk driver who killed girl in Sumpter Township crash says, "I wish it was me"

WXYZ (Sumpter Township) - A man who lost his license after twelve drunk driving convictions, got behind the wheel drunk again and killed a twelve-year-old girl. Tuesday, he learned his sentence.



A judge sentenced 49-year-old Charles Cahill Jr. of Belleville to 27 years in prison.



Twelve-year-old Victoria Mack died after a crash in July.

There were 5 people inside her family’s van as they drove home from a fun summer day out swimming. Cahill slammed into their stopped van at Martinsville Road and Willis Road in Sumpter Township.



“I had to watch my daughter fight for her life while you stood on the side of the road without a care in the world,” said Darlena Savage.



There is video from the scene of Cahill visibly intoxicated. His blood alcohol content was later found to be three times the legal limit.



“You had the opportunity to change your life but you didn’t, and my daughter had to pay the price,” said Savage.



“Some days I just cry because I miss her so much,” said Gary Mack, Victoria’s dad.



Cahill’s attorney told the judge Cahill pleaded guilty because he didn’t want to put Victoria’s family through the pain of a trial.



“I am responsible for her death,” said Cahill as he cried in court.



“I can’t forgive myself,” Cahill continued. “I wish it was me. I wish I could change that day."