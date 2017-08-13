Ribbon cutting held at long-awaited skatepark in Armada Township

ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Grab your helmet!

After 10 years of planning and countless fundraisers, a new recreational skatepark is ready to ride in Armada Township.

The park welcomes bikes, rollerblades, scooters and skateboards. Plus, it's free for anyone to enjoy.

Armada Board and Bike is located at 75400 North Avenue behind the fire department and water tower.