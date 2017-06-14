Storm chances increase tonight, risk for severe weather

(WXYZ) - It's been another warm and muggy day with pop-up downpours and a few storms across Metro Detroit.

The chance for storms will increase later this evening, especially after 9 p.m.

There is a Slight Risk for severe weather for our western counties through tonight.

The main threat with any strong to severe storm will be large hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. An unsettled weather pattern stays with us through the weekend with thunderstorm chances both Saturday and on Father's Day Sunday.