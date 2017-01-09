Autonomous vehicles get attention at 2017 North American International Auto Show

All the attention at this years North American International Auto Show has been on the autonomous vehicles and the technology making it all happen.

Just about every auto maker has their hands in self-driving vehicle technology, and Ford is no different.

Governor Rick Snyder wrapped up touring the Ford Exhibit and with him, Ford Chairman Bill Ford, Jr.

They took in the sights of Ford, Junior’s race car and walked to Ford’s Newest F-150 with exclusive class leading features and massive new grill.

Ford, Jr. graciously thanked the governor for his support, and for helping drive technology here in Michigan.

“ "I remember a conversation you and I had a few years ago about saying are we going to let silicon valley take all this and why should they,” said Ford, Jr. “It should happen here and you made it happen."

