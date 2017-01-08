Bentley unveils new Continental Supersports with top speed of 209 mph

1:11 PM, Jan 8, 2017

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Bentley unveiled the all-new Continental Supersports that will debut at the North American International Auto Show.

The vehicle features a top speed of 209 mph and is the fastest accelerating Bentley ever, going 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds.

The automaker also announced the Continental Supersports Convertible featuring a soft top. It is the fastest convertible in the world, according to Bentley, with a top speed of 205 mph and 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds.

"The Supersports name is legendary at Bentley. From the very first Supersports of the 1920s, to the Continental Supersports of 2009 – and now with the third iteration of this iconic model – it is a name which excites, impassions and thrills," Bentley Chairman and CEO Wolfgang Dürheimer said in a release. "Only Bentley could create a car which blends immense performance and unrivaled luxury in this way.”

The engine is a 6-litre twin-turbocharged port injection W12 with 700 bhp.

