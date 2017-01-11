Cars.com hands out awards at Detroit Auto Show

High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:11PM EST expiring January 11 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Cars.com handed out its annual awards at the 2017 North American International Auto Show on Tuesday night with a special performance from Kelly Clarkston.
Cars.com says this year's awards, the seventh in Detroit, are even more special. Some of the vehicles being honored haven't been redesigned in a decade and now are back as popular as ever.
"Detroit is the heart of the auto industry in this country. The Detroit show, North American International Auto Show, is still the biggest and arguably the most important auto show in the country," Cars.com Executive Editor Joe Wiesenfelder said. "We figure this is the place to have our annual awards."
Among the winners were the Ford F-150 Raptor for best pickup and another award for the Chrysler Pacifica, which has been turning heads all year.
The award winners were:
Play Car of the Year - 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata
Luxury Car of the Year - BMW 7 Series
Eco-friendly Car of the Year - 2017 Toyota Prius
Family Car of the Year - 2017 Nissan Rogue
Best Pickup Truck of 2017 - 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor