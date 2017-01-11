Cars.com hands out awards at Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Cars.com handed out its annual awards at the 2017 North American International Auto Show on Tuesday night with a special performance from Kelly Clarkston.

Cars.com says this year's awards, the seventh in Detroit, are even more special. Some of the vehicles being honored haven't been redesigned in a decade and now are back as popular as ever.

"Detroit is the heart of the auto industry in this country. The Detroit show, North American International Auto Show, is still the biggest and arguably the most important auto show in the country," Cars.com Executive Editor Joe Wiesenfelder said. "We figure this is the place to have our annual awards."

Among the winners were the Ford F-150 Raptor for best pickup and another award for the Chrysler Pacifica, which has been turning heads all year.

The award winners were: