COBO CENTER (WXYZ) - It was Hollywood glitz and glamor right here in Detroit.

The North American International Auto Show brought out the best in the area, dressed in their finest for children's charities.

The single biggest one night annual fundraiser raised more than $5 million this year. In total, it's raised more than $110 million in more than four decades of work.

As for guests, they love to dress up for this affair.

Ava Sands told us, "It's a lot of fun. It's like a fashion show."

Sylvia Thomas says, "It's the event of the year. Everybody who's anyone is here."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told 7 Action News, besides raising millions of dollars for kids, it's another chance to showcase Detroit's comeback.

The auto shows opens the public on Saturday, January 14th. Doors open at 8:00 am.