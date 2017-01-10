DENSO holding career event at the Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - DENSO is hosting a career fair at the Detroit Auto Show next week. There will be three different days for people of different skill levels.

The first day is on Tuesday, Jan. 17 for professional engineers. According to DENSO, they are looking for all types of engineers.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, they are looking for people with skilled trades and finally, Thursday, Jan. 19 is for students looking for co-ops and internships.

DENSO is the largest manufacturer and auto company supplier in the U.S. and is based right here in Detroit.

For more information, visit densocorp-na.com.