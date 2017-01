DETROIT (WXYZ) - Just over a year after General Motors turned down a merger opportunity with Fiat Chrysler, CEO Sergio Marchionne is discussing new merger possibilities.

During a press conference at the 2017 North American International Auto Show, Marchionne said he is open to be pursued by anyone who can help him meet his lofty profit goals by 2018.

With the companies partnership with Waymo, he thinks Google and other tech companies have good reason to want FCA.

