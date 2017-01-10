Ford paves the way for an electric future

More and more electric and hybrid vehicles are introduced at the auto show, and this year is no exception.

As the demand for those vehicles grow, the need for supporting city infrastructure grow, too.

Through unique research and city partnerships, Ford is paving the way and driving into the future with an electric hybrid taxi cab, which is part of a partnership with New York City and others.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg. Ford announced over a dozen hybrid and electric vehicles. The man in charge of building them says he doesn’t want any of these vehicles to sacrifice its reputation for fuel efficiency.

“We want electrification to be an and solution, F-150 and Mustang, not just providing great fuel economy,” said Brett Hinds, Chief Engineer Electrification for Ford Motor Company.

A demo fleet of 10 hybrid electric taxis goes a step further fostering relationships with cities and doing research on how their vehicle works in real-life situations.

“What we’re going to do is collect information, optimize the taxi business going forward,” said Hinds.