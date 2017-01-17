Ford unveils 2018 Mustang at North American International Auto Show

11:21 AM, Jan 17, 2017

Ford reveals 2018 Mustang at the North American International Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Ford revealed the all new 2018 Mustang at the North American International Auto Show this morning.

The new model, Ford says, has a more refined aerodynamic design and "athletic" look. It's also available with a 10-speed automatic transmission. 

Technology is also a theme in the 2018 Mustang with features like pre-collision assist and pedestrian detection. 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also presented one of the first 2018 models to a military member. Video of the surprise was shown at the reveal.

