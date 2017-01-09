GMC introduces redesigned Terrain at Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - GMC unveiled its redesigned Terrain compact SUV during the first day of Press Days at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.

The Terrain will also come with three all-new available turbo-charged propulsion systems, including a turbo-diesel.

It will also be offered in the Denali model. The Terrain goes on sale this summer in SL, SLE, SLT and Denali models.

“GMC’s strong growth over the past decade is due in large part to Terrain,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of global GMC Sales and Marketing. “The all-new Terrain builds on that success, leveraging GMC’s proven premium SUV experience to shake up the largest vehicle segment, with a strong blend of design, functionality and engineering excellence.”

The new design on the Denali features its signature chrome grill, plus Denali-specific accents including body-color fascias and lower trim, plus chrome door handles, side mirror caps and more.