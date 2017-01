(WXYZ) - Volkswagen debuted its new electric microbus concept at the 2017 North American International Auto Show on Monday.

The I.D. Buzz has a range of up to 270 miles and is equipped with a completely autonomous driving setting.

The automaker calls the Buzz the "world's first fully autonomous multi-purpose vehicle."

Along with a customizable seating layout, the I.D. Buzz also has a touch-sensitive steering wheel, augmented reality head-up display and a removable center tablet console.

Check out more about the concept vehicle here.