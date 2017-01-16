Jackson talks President-Elect Trump concerns at MLK event at North American International Auto Show

COBO CENTER, Mich. (WXYZ) - The cars are taking a back seat to the Reverend Jesse Jackson at the North American International Auto Show.

He's at Cobo to reflect on the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, jr. and the concern he has for President-Elect Donald Trump.

“I’m very troubled by the fact that the several dimensions that made this election a great cloud. The divisive, ugly campaign, is a factor in this – lots of race baiting,” Jackson said.

Tonight's event is called "Beyond the Dream".

Rev. Wendell Anthony, Mayor Mike Duggan and members of congress are also expected to attend.