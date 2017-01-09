Kia unveils 2018 Stinger sport car at North American International Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The all-new Kia Stinger is making its debut at the 2017 North American International Auto Show. Company leaders say the sporty sedan is redefining Kia.



The Stinger was designed in Frankfurt, Germany and features two turbo-charged engines: the standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a 3.3-liter V6. It’s also Kia’s first sedan available with rear- or all-wheel drive.



Kia says the Stinger is longer and wider than similar cars, allowing for more comfort, and it has enough space for full-size luggage or golf bags.



In a statement, Orth Hedrick, Kia Motors America’s vice president of product planning, said the Stinger is being unveiled after years of hard work from designers, engineers and executives.

He added, "From its GT concept-car origins to the years of tuning and refining on the legendary Nurburgring circuit, no detail was too small to be obsessed over, and the result is simply stunning."



Pricing will be announced closer to the vehicle’s sale date.