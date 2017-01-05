LIVE SUNDAY: AutoMobili-D at the North American International Auto Show

(WXYZ) - Press Days at the 2017 North American International Auto Show kick off Sunday afternoon with AutoMobili-D.

With over 120 exhibitors showcased at AutoMobili-D, the event will include automakers, suppliers and startups.

It will feature 120,000-square-feet of dynamic display communities focused on five key areas: Autonomous driving, connected car technologies, e-mobility, mobility services and urban mobility.

The Auto Show will live stream the entire events on Sunday afternoon.

