LIVE SUNDAY: AutoMobili-D at the North American International Auto Show

(WXYZ) - Press Days at the 2017 North American International Auto Show kick off Sunday afternoon with AutoMobili-D.
With over 120 exhibitors showcased at AutoMobili-D, the event will include automakers, suppliers and startups.
It will feature 120,000-square-feet of dynamic display communities focused on five key areas: Autonomous driving, connected car technologies, e-mobility, mobility services and urban mobility.
The Auto Show will live stream the entire events on Sunday afternoon.
To watch live, click here