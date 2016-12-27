Round the clock work continues at Cobo Center to set up North American International Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The North American International Auto Show kicks off in more than two weeks, but planning for the big event has been going on for months.

Construction for the auto show started in October and now crews are working around the clock.

Sam Slaughter is the Chairman of NAIAS.

"Has to be ready in time for the show, so it is really crunch time," he said. "The schedules are all pinned and if you look around everybody is doing their job."

Crews have been working around the clock to get ready for the city's big event. Right now, Cobo Center looks more like a construction site than a car lover's paradise, but that will be soon changing.

Officials tell us self-driving cars and other technology will be the big talker this year.

The event could be a record breaker. Experts say the economic impact from this year's auto show could be $450 million.

Just to give you an idea, the Super Bowl in Detroit brought in around $274 million.

Slaughter added, "Which is essentially two Super Bowls in one."

Officials are hoping attendance will be in the 800,000 range.

The doors open to the public January 14.