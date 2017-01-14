WATCH: 2017 North American International Auto Show Red Carpet Charity Preview Special

(WXYZ) - The 2017 North American International Auto Show kicked off Friday with the annual Charity Preview.

Over 13,000 gathered at Cobo Center, raising more than $5.2 million for different children's charities.

We also had our annual Red Carpet Charity Preview Special, featuring special guests and coverage from all angles of the show floor during the charity preview.

