WATCH: Disney Pixar releases special clip of 'Cars 3,' unveils new characters at Detroit Auto Show

(WXYZ) - Sunday marked the start of the 2017 North American International Auto Show with AutoMobili-D, and Disney Pixar made a couple big announcements during a press conference.

During the conference, they unveiled two new characters for the "Cars 3" film and a special clip.

Disney Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter was joined by Production Designer for Cars 3 and 2 Jay Shuster and the Creative Director of Cars franchise, Jay Ward.

The two new characters for Cars 3, which hits theaters this summer, are Jackson Storm and Cruz Ramirez. Watch the announcement and clip above.