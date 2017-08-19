Dream Cruise 2017: Ford celebrates 100 years of Ford trucks

(WXYZ) - Ford Motor Company is celebrating 100 years of Ford trucks during the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise.

The history of Ford trucks was displayed during the Dream Cruise, including models like the 1917 Model TT.

Jiyan Cadiz, a representative from Ford Truck Communications, said Ford is glad to be at the Dream Cruise.

"We're excited because this is here in Dearborn, so we've got a lot of love here for Ford trucks," he said.