Ford recalling 800,000 vehicles in expansion of Takata airbag recall

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Ford Motor Company announced it is recalling 800,000 vehicles in connection with the Takata airbag recall described by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

According to Ford, this is an expansion of an earlier recall. The 816,000 Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles were built in North America. They include:

2005-2009 and 2012 Ford Mustang

2005-2006 Ford GT

2006-2009 and 2012 Ford Fusion

2007-2009 Ford Ranger

2007-2009 Ford Edge

2006-2009 and 2012 Lincoln Zephyr and Lincoln MKZ

2007-2009 Lincoln MKX

2006-2009 Mercury Milan

Ford is not aware of any injuries in connection to the recall.

Customers who want to know if their vehicle is included in the recall can enter their VIN at Ford.com under the safety recalls tab at the bottom of the page.