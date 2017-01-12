Ford recalling 800,000 vehicles in expansion of Takata airbag recall

8:59 AM, Jan 12, 2017
1:07 PM, Jan 12, 2017
Getty Images

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Ford Motor Company announced it is recalling 800,000 vehicles in connection with the Takata airbag recall described by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

According to Ford, this is an expansion of an earlier recall. The 816,000 Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles were built in North America. They include:

  • 2005-2009 and 2012 Ford Mustang
  • 2005-2006 Ford GT
  • 2006-2009 and 2012 Ford Fusion
  • 2007-2009 Ford Ranger
  • 2007-2009 Ford Edge
  • 2006-2009 and 2012 Lincoln Zephyr and Lincoln MKZ
  • 2007-2009 Lincoln MKX
  • 2006-2009 Mercury Milan

Ford is not aware of any injuries in connection to the recall.

Customers who want to know if their vehicle is included in the recall can enter their VIN at Ford.com under the safety recalls tab at the bottom of the page.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top