Ford speaks out against President Donald Trump's immigration ban

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Less than a week after President Donald Trump met with leaders in the automotive industry, Ford has come out against his immigration ban.

In a statement, Ford said respect for all people is one of the company's core values, and they are proud of their diversity.

Read the entire statement from Executive Chairman Bill Ford and President & CEO Mark Fields below.

"Respect for all people is a core value of Ford Motor Company, and we are proud of the rich diversity of our company here at home and around the world. That is why we do not support this policy or any other that goes against our values as a company. We are not aware, to date, of any Ford employees directly affected by this policy. We will continue working to ensure the well-being of our employees by promoting the values of respect and inclusion in the workplace."