General Motors set to announce $1 billion investment in US plants, will result in hundreds of jobs

DETROIT (WXYZ) - General Motors is making a big investment in the United States.

The company confirms they will announce the plan at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday. It is said to include a $1 billion investment in U.S. plants, which will add more than 1,000 jobs across the country.

No further information is being released until the announcement is made.

GM's move comes after criticism by President Elect Donald Trump. Trump blasted the company on Twitter earlier this month about production of the Chevy Cruze in Mexico.

In his Tweet, Trump said GM would face a "big border tax" on any cars from the plant that would be sold in the United States.

At the time, GM responded that the plant in Mexico made the Cruze for sale in it's global markets, and that the version of the model that are sold in the US are produced in this country.