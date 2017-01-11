Sculptor files gender discrimination lawsuit against General Motors

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Heather Anger, a clay sculptor for General Motors, has filed a lawsuit against the automaker.

According to her attorney, Deborah Gordon, she didn't want it to come to this, but she felt like she had no choice.

She was hired back in 2005. Gordon says it didn't take long for her to feel like she wasn't being treated fairly.

"The case is about - she is being paid differently and not being promoted to higher level spots, certainly because of her gender. There no other valid reason," says Gordon.

Among the allegations, Anger claims she is paid less than her male counterparts, even those who don't have college degrees. She has a bachelor's and master's degree in Fine Arts.

Anger says male sculptors who'd just been hired and had less experience were given more opportunities. She also claims she was sexually harassed.

Gordon says Anger went to Human Resources and two other managers, but speaking up didn't get her anywhere.

The lawsuit claims in November of 2016, a manager advised Anger to read the book 'Seducing the Boys Club' in order to learn how to advance at GM.

Prior to filing her lawsuit against GM, Anger filed a sex discrimination and retaliation complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

She is still working at General Motors.

Some of the things she's looking for in the lawsuit include having her pay adjusted and getting a promotion.

We reached out to GM for comment and received a statement saying "GM does not comment on pending litigation."'

READ THE LAWSUIT BELOW:

Heather Anger vs. GM Complaint by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd