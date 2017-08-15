Family with pool nightmare has warning for others

As for the original contractor, who twice promised to return and make things right, he now says his crew did revisit, but claims no one was home when they showed up.
But the Statons are not worrying about it anymore, because the volunteers completely rebuilt the pool. and their kids can finally go swimming in their own backyard for the first time.
"It was a heartbreak for all of them," Demi Kender said.
But now they are thanking Perfect Pools Now for allowing their kids to get in the water before summer is over. They even made a sign thanking 9 on Your Side for finally getting their pool up and usable.
The pool installer continues to claim he did nothing wrong.
But this is a lesson to everyone: Don't hire a contractor without checking his record at the Better Business Bureau.
And speak to another family who hired him: Are they happy?
That way you don't waste your money.
