How to block robocalls to your cell phone

John Matarese
1:57 PM, Feb 7, 2017

How to bock annoying robocalls

Automated telemarketing calls, or robocalls, to our cell phones have become one of the biggest consumer complaints to the FTC this new year.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top