How to take advantage of the free Cinnabon MiniBon offer

Of course, you're going to want to take advantage of the chance to score a cinnamon roll for free because it doesn't get much better than ooey, gooey cinnamon-filled dough topped with a creamy frosting. Especially when you don't have to pay for it! Cinnabon is offering you the chance to score a free MiniBon at participating Cinnabon locations —and even better—they're making it super easy for you. All you have to do is register to receive emails from Cinnabon and you'll get the free MiniBon coupon. Having Cinnabon slide right into your inbox will be no problem. I mean—they'll send exclusive news and deals and even give you a treat on your birthday, so that sounds like something you'd want to be apart of, right? Absolutely! A MiniBon roll is just a smaller version of the bakery's classic Cinnamon Roll, and given the smaller portion, you definitely don't have to feel guilty about taking advantage of this deal.You can choose from the classic flavor or a caramel pecan version. Pair that with an iced coffee or a hot cocoa, and you've got yourself an excellent start to your day, all because you signed up to receive emails from Cinnabon. Don't you wish every company offered incentives like this? You can sign up to get even more deal announcements and get that free MiniBon here Also, find a Cinnabon location near you here so you can take advantage of this special promo, as soon as possible! That's not the only exciting dessert opportunity from Cinnabon, either. Back in June the company announced a new line of blended beverages that are a perfect way to cool down for summer. The Chillatta drink line includes Signature Cinnamon Roll, Strawberries & Cream, OREO Cookies & Cream, and Double Chocolate Mocha and an all-new Peaches & Cream flavor for the summer season.They've reimagined existing flavors to make them creamier and tastier than ever and also added the fruity Peaches & Cream as a special seasonal option. So, if you're looking for delicious treats (some of which you can snag for free!), you've got to head to Cinnabon.

