Joe's Crab Shack is closing more than 40 restaurants

Joe's Crab Shack

Alabama

California

Florida

Georgia

Kansas

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Jersey

Nevada

New York

Oklahoma

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Brick House Tavern

Illinois

Texas

Other Struggling Restaurants

Apparently, many Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern restaurants have been closing—without warning—across the country this month. The closures started the week of Aug. 7, according to The Consumerist , which has been keeping a close eye on this story. Employees have told the news website that they showed up for work one day or hopped on a conference call and were told the restaurant would be closing.The parent company for Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern is Ignite Restaurant Group Inc. The company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. The Consumerist is gathering a list of close restaurants from consumers and local news reports.Here’s what The Consumerist has been able to piece together so far:20 Meadowview Dr., Meadowbrook1420 S Azusa Ave., City of Industry Hazard Center, San Diego 245 Jefferson St., San Francisco1451 N Federal Hwy., Ft. Lauderdale 12124 S Apopka Vineland Road, Lake Buena Vista 4402 N University Dr., Lauderhill1590 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth11965 Strang Line Road, Olathe51 Ludwig Dr., Fairview Heights 5626 Northridge Dr., Gurnee 2000 E Golf Road, Schaumburg8250 Dean Road, Indianapolis 2727 E 80th Ave., Merrillville7051 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover3020 Lohr Road, Ann Arbor 4975 S Baldwin Road, Lake Orion 33879 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights2704 Snelling Ave., Roseville20001 E Jackson Dr., Independence 5856 Suemandy Dr., St. Peters701 N 102nd St., Omaha1048 Cedarbridge Ave., Brick Monmouth Mall, Eatontown4250 E Sunset Road, Henderson4125 Maple Road, Amherst 1700 The Arches Circle, Deer Park 100 Marketplace Drive, Rochester Palisades Mall, West Nyack5940 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City 7646 E 61st St., Tulsa1520 Nolan Ryan Expressway, Arlington 10250 E Technology Blvd., Dallas 14901 N Fwy I-45, Houston 12400 Gulf Freeway, Houston 2066 S Stemmons, Lewisville 711 E Expressway 83, McAllen 3239 Silver Lake Village Drive, Pearland7277 S Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan1974 Power Plant Parkway, Hampton5650 W Touhy Ave., Niles6300 North Fwy., Fort WorthSome people took to social media to express their disappointment, including this woman on Twitter who wrote that, "Our Joe's Crab Shack was suddenly closed, as the most recent reminder that everything I love leaves me." https://twitter.com/SarahCubed/status/897859765774274560Right now, we're experiencing what experts are calling the "restaurant recession ," which means chains that we all know are starting to see fewer customers. Applebee's and IHOP recently announced that more than 150 restaurants would be closing across the country.The parent company for both chains, DineEquity, says it plans to close between 105 and 135 Applebee’s locations and 20 to 25 IHOP restaurants. “We are investing in the empowerment of our brands by improving overall franchisee financial health, closing underperforming restaurants and enhancing the supply chain,” interim CEO Richard Dahl said in a statement

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.