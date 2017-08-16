Joe's Crab Shack is closing more than 40 restaurants
Sarah Kuta
Apparently, many Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern restaurants have been closing—without warning—across the country this month.
The closures started the week of Aug. 7, according to The Consumerist, which has been keeping a close eye on this story.
Employees have told the news website that they showed up for work one day or hopped on a conference call and were told the restaurant would be closing.
The parent company for Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern is Ignite Restaurant Group Inc. The company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.
The Consumerist is gathering a list of close restaurants from consumers and local news reports.
Here’s what The Consumerist has been able to piece together so far:
Joe's Crab Shack
Alabama
20 Meadowview Dr., Meadowbrook
California
1420 S Azusa Ave., City of Industry
Hazard Center, San Diego
245 Jefferson St., San Francisco
Florida
1451 N Federal Hwy., Ft. Lauderdale
12124 S Apopka Vineland Road, Lake Buena Vista
4402 N University Dr., Lauderhill
Georgia
1590 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
Kansas
11965 Strang Line Road, Olathe
Illinois
51 Ludwig Dr., Fairview Heights
5626 Northridge Dr., Gurnee
2000 E Golf Road, Schaumburg
Indiana
8250 Dean Road, Indianapolis
2727 E 80th Ave., Merrillville
Maryland
7051 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover
Michigan
3020 Lohr Road, Ann Arbor
4975 S Baldwin Road, Lake Orion
33879 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights
Minnesota
2704 Snelling Ave., Roseville
Missouri
20001 E Jackson Dr., Independence
5856 Suemandy Dr., St. Peters
4125 Maple Road, Amherst
1700 The Arches Circle, Deer Park
100 Marketplace Drive, Rochester
Palisades Mall, West Nyack
Oklahoma
5940 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City
7646 E 61st St., Tulsa
Texas
1520 Nolan Ryan Expressway, Arlington
10250 E Technology Blvd., Dallas
14901 N Fwy I-45, Houston
12400 Gulf Freeway, Houston
2066 S Stemmons, Lewisville
711 E Expressway 83, McAllen
3239 Silver Lake Village Drive, Pearland
Utah
7277 S Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan
Virginia
1974 Power Plant Parkway, Hampton
Brick House Tavern
Illinois
5650 W Touhy Ave., Niles
Texas
6300 North Fwy., Fort Worth
Some people took to social media to express their disappointment, including this woman on Twitter who wrote that, "Our Joe's Crab Shack was suddenly closed, as the most recent reminder that everything I love leaves me."
https://twitter.com/SarahCubed/status/897859765774274560
Other Struggling Restaurants
Right now, we're experiencing what experts are calling the "restaurant recession," which means chains that we all know are starting to see fewer customers.
Applebee's and IHOP recently announced that more than 150 restaurants would be closing across the country.
The parent company for both chains, DineEquity, says it plans to close between 105 and 135 Applebee’s locations and 20 to 25 IHOP restaurants.
“We are investing in the empowerment of our brands by improving overall franchisee financial health, closing underperforming restaurants and enhancing the supply chain,” interim CEO Richard Dahl said in a statement.