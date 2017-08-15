Michaels to host kindness rocks classes

Michaels 1 Million Kindness Rock Challenge

Make your rock with fun/inspirational messages Snap a picture of your rock and share it with #MAKEKindnessRocks Leave the rock for someone to find or give it to someone

What Inspired The Kindness Rocks Project?

Inspire others through randomly placed rocks along the way Recruit every person who stumbles upon it to join in the pursuit of inspiring others through random acts of kindness.

"Living near the ocean, I walk the beach daily. The beach is where many go when they seek insight or a peaceful place to think. Losing my parents at a young age meant losing my advisers, my sounding board, and my role models. During difficult or stressful moments in my life, I found myself looking for 'signs' on my morning walk, such as a heart-shaped rock or a piece of sea glass. I perceived this 'sign as a divine message or the random inspiration I needed to signify things would be okay."

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.