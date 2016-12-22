Mom's a Genius: Mom teaches son baking skills that land him on Food Network

JoAnne Purtan
3:58 PM, Dec 21, 2016
9:51 AM, Dec 22, 2016

Local boy to appear on Food Network's baking show.

Mom's a Genius: Local 5th grader, whose mom owns a bakery, will show off his skills on Food Network's Kids Baking Championship

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Bloomfield Hills 5th grader is about to heading to Food Network's Kids Baking Championship.

His mom, Renea Smith, owns the bakery Cake Crumbs in Southfield. Her cakes, cupcakes and other treats are simply put, masterpieces. Reese loves to hang out at the bakery with mom, learning how bake everything from cupcakes to tarts and eclairs.

The Food Network show was taped last summer. 12 kids competed against each other on various baking tasks, with $25,000 and the Kids Baking Champion title up for grabs.

Reese can't tell us how he did. That's top secret... but we can all find out during the season which premieres January 2nd on Food Network.

To see how Reese was chosen to be on the show, and to check out some of the great offerings at Cake Crumbs, watch the video player above.

You can also check out more about Cake Crumbs here.