Mom's a Genius: Mom teaches son baking skills that land him on Food Network

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Bloomfield Hills 5th grader is about to heading to Food Network's Kids Baking Championship.

His mom, Renea Smith, owns the bakery Cake Crumbs in Southfield. Her cakes, cupcakes and other treats are simply put, masterpieces. Reese loves to hang out at the bakery with mom, learning how bake everything from cupcakes to tarts and eclairs.

The Food Network show was taped last summer. 12 kids competed against each other on various baking tasks, with $25,000 and the Kids Baking Champion title up for grabs.

Reese can't tell us how he did. That's top secret... but we can all find out during the season which premieres January 2nd on Food Network.

