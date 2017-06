(WXYZ) - Some national exposure today for one of the many companies Action News has profiled in JoAnne Purtan's Mom's a Genius reports.

They're called Simple Sarongs, and they were featured on "The View" as part of the "View Your Deal" segment. It's a combination beach towel and sarong developed by Saline's Kami Darnell. They stay in place with cleverly placed buttons.

The sarongs are usually $48, but as part of "View Your Deal," they're on sale for 50% off, while supplies last.

https://www.viewyourdeal-simplesarongs.com