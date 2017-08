Starbucks is having a huge sale right now

Classic Chambord Copper Coffee Press, $19.98

Glass Growler, $7.48

H.A.N.D. Coffee Carafe Set, $32.48

Lunch Tote, $7.48

Siren Glass Water Bottle, $9.98

Moka Express Espresso Maker, $23.97

Word Search Tumbler, $9.98

Half Full Double Wall Traveler, $9.98

Assam Glass Teapot, $24.47

You may think of Starbucks as simply the place to get your daily latte fix, or Unicorn Frappucino , depending on your tastes. But did you know that you can purchase a variety of items on their website, everything from water bottles to cups and mugs and gift sets? Right now they have a big sale going on, and you can score some pretty sweet discounts. And you can score free shipping on orders over $50! Check out this sampling of products currently on sale on the site. We're not sure if you'll be able to find these same deals at your local Starbucks store, though they usually have a decent selection of clearance items in stores (they just may not be the exact same items!).People that use a coffee press swear by them. If you've always wanted to give a try, snag this one, marked down from $39.95.The latest coffee crazy is cold brew, and this product is perfect for keeping yours fresh. The trendy glass growler is now being offered half-off. It's on sale for $7.48 (regularly $14.95).When you have them over for coffee, all your friends will think you're super-sophisticated when you pour them their cup of joe from this pretty carafe set , marked down from $64.95.Brown-bag it in style with this recycle-leather lunch tote on sale for $7.48 (regularly $14.95).Mermaids are all the rage right now. Get in on the trend with this whimsical water bottle , marked down from $19.95If you're the type that knocks back shots of espresso like it's your job, it's definitely more cost-effective to make it at home. Marked down from $39.95, this espresso maker that comes in a stunning purple color is a steal.This tumbler pulls double duty, holding your beverage and giving you something to do while you're on the train or wait for the bus. It's on sale for just $9.98 (regularly $19.95).If you're a total optimist (or need a little help remembering to look on the bright side), snag this cheeky ceramic travel cup . It's on sale for $9.95 (regularly $19.98).If java is not your drink of choice, grab this two-cup glass teapot and tea press system that gives you control over how strong you brew your tea. It's on sale for $24.47 (regularly $34.95).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.