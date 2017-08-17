Target BOGO women's shoes sale

Target likely already has a special place in your heart, but now the retailer is giving you one more reason to love shopping there. Women's shoes are buy one, get one 50 percent off at Target until Aug. 19, and you're not going to want to miss out on this deal!
Take advantage of this savings opportunity in stores or online just in time to finish off the end of summer in style.
Fall may be right around the corner, but that doesn't mean that sandal season is ending just yet. You can stock up on everything from block heels to slides to help you transition into your fall wardrobe effortlessly.
There are also rain boots and sneakers included in the sale, so no matter what kind of activity you're dressing for, Target's making it easy to nail down the perfect kind of footwear (and save some money in the process!)
No wonder you love this store so much!
Here are just a few of the shoes you can shop and save on while this special offer lasts:
Tibby Patent Buckle Loafers
Your footwear will definitely be work-appropriate if you snag this adorable pair of loafers. These shoes are part of the Who What Wear X Target collection and couldn't be more chic. Shop them for just $37.99 and get the next pair for half off.
Briley Rain Booties
Who says rain boots have to be ugly? You'll be splashing around in style with these boots on your feet. Snag them for $32.99 and score another pair for half of the original price.
Skechers Sneakers
Comfortable shoes are a must in any closet, so might as well shop sneakers and more while you can save a little money in the process. Get these for $39.99 and get your next pair for 50 percent off.
Gena Strappy Flat
Finish off the summer with a cute pair of neutral flats that can be worn with absolutely anything—dresses, shorts, you name it! Shop these for $24.99 and add another pair of shoes to your cart to take advantage of the BOGO deal.
Suede Booties
Booties will definitely come in handy as the fall chill sets in, so of course, you're going to want to have a cute pair like these on hand. Shop these $59.99 suede booties and get another set of shoes for half the price.