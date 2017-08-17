This map shows the real value of $100 in every state

Brittany Anas
We often think of how strong the dollar is when we’re traveling internationally. But, have you ever paused to think how strong your dollar is when you’re traveling domestically? For example, a crisp $100 bill will get you a lot further in Alabama. Here, your $100 bill is actually worth about $115.21, according to an analysis done by the Tax Foundation. So, go ahead and book that vacation to Gulf Shores or mark Mardi Gras on your calendar because Mobile does it big. But take that same Benjamin to Hawaii, though, and it’s only worth $84.18. That's a whopping $31.03 less than it's worth in Alabama. The Tax Foundation, which is a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that studies U.S. tax policies on the federal and state levels, put together a map to show the real value of $100 in each state. The think tank used data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis for its report, which shows that goods in states like Missouri and Ohio are much cheaper than they are in New York or California. The only states where $100 is truly worth $100 are Oregon ($100.81), Florida ($100.50) and Illinois ($100.30). The research found that your $100 will stretch the furthest in Mississippi ($116.01), Alabama ($115.21), Arkansas ($114.42), South Dakota ($113.38) and Kentucky ($112.87) As for the states where you’ll get the least bang for your buck? Hawaii tops this list, because your $100 is only worth $84.18. Other places where $100 is worth the least include the District of Columbia ($85.47), New York ($86.73), New Jersey ($88.18) and California ($88.18). Curious how your state stacks up? Take a look!

Alabama:

$115.21 mobile alabama photo

Alaska:

$94.70 denali photo

Arizona:

$103.95 Arizona photo

Arkansas:

$114.42 little rock photo

California:

$88.18 san francisco bridge photo

Colorado:

$96.90 rocky mountains photo

Connecticut:

$92 bushnell park photo

District of Columbia:

$85.47 washington dc photo

Delaware:

$99.60 bowers beach photo

Florida:

$100.50 disneyworld photo

Georgia: 

$107.99 peaches photo

Hawaii:

$84.18 honolulu photo

Idaho:

$107.07 idaho potatoes photo

Illinois:

$100.30 chicago photo

Indiana:

$110.25 indiana hoosiers photo

Iowa:

$110.74 des moines photo

Kansas:

$110.62 wichita gardens photo

Kentucky:

$112.87 kentucky derby photo  

Louisiana:

$110.38 mardi gras photo

Maine:

$102.04 maine lobster photo

Maryland:

$91.24 baltimore photo

Massachusetts:

$93.55 harvard photo

Michigan:

$106.95 detroit photo

Minnesota:

$102.67 mall of america photo

Missouri:

$111.98 st louis arches photo

Mississippi:

$116.01 natchez photo

Montana:

$105.49 montana flyfishing photo

Nebraska:

$110.38 sandhill nebraska photo

Nevada:

$102.04 las vegas strip photo

New Hampshire:

$95.24 franconia notch photo

New Jersey:

$88.18 jersey boardwalk photo

New Mexico:

$105.93 santa fe photo

New York:

$86.73 times square photo

North Carolina:

$109.65 biltmore estate photo

North Dakota:

$108.34 north dakota photo

Ohio:

$112.11 ohio river photo

Oklahoma:

$111.23 oklahoma sooners photo

Oregon:

$100.81 oregon coast photo

Pennsylvania:

$102.15 liberty bell photo

Rhode Island:

$101.32 water fire providence photo

South Carolina:

$110.74 rainbow row photo

South Dakota:

$113.38 black hills photo

Tennessee:

$111.23 nashville photo

Texas:

$103.31 san antonio riverwalk photo

Utah:

$103.09 arches national photo

Virginia:

$97.56 Shenandoah National Park photo

Vermont:

$98.43 killington ski resort photo

Washington:

$95.42 space needle photo

Wisconsin:

$107.41 wisconsin cheese photo

West Virginia:

$112.49 west virginia photo

Wyoming:

$103.95 cheyenne frontier days photo

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.