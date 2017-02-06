Evanger's pet food sold in Michigan recalled due to potential contaminant

(WXYZ) - Evanger's Dog & Cat Food has announced it is recalling some pet food because of a possible contaminant that can make your pet sick.

The lots of the Hunk of Beef product was sold in Michigan and 14 other states, and was manufactured the week of June 6 - June 13, 2016.

According to the FDA, the product could be contaminated with Pentobarbital, which can affect pets that ingest it. Side effects of it include drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance or nausea, and in extreme cases, death.

The 12-oz Hunk of Beef products have lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109

In all, there are five lots of food produced.

The FDA says there have been five dogs that became ill and one dog who has died after consuming the product with lot number 1816E06HB13.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 847-537-0102 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. central time, Monday through Friday. You can return the food to your point of purchase for a full refund.