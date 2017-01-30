Protein Boost recall: formula may contain milk not declared on label

(WXYZ) - A protein boost formula may contain milk that's not on the label. So NSE products is recalling it to protect people who may have an allergy or sensitivity to milk.

The recall covers all ageLOC TR90 Protein Boost . The company says the product poses no problem for people who are not allergic to milk.

Protein Boost has been sold in the United States and Canada. The recalled product was sold in plastic canisters and can be identified by batch numbers AZ30751, AZ32051, AZ00661, AZ27161 and AZ34161. Product expiration dates are between Nov. 2017 and Dec. 2018.

No illnesses have been reported so far, but there have been some cases of swollen lips, throat irritation, hives and other symptoms that may be indicative of an allergic reaction.

Protein Boost was designed as a vegetarian product . If you check the labels you will see: “lactose free” and “does not contain milk” claims.

N-S-E says recall began after its parent company "Nu Skin" discovered the flavoring used in the product contains buttermilk, which constitutes approximately 0.1 percent of the overall product formulation.

If you have a milk allergy and you purchased the product, you should stop using it and contact Nu Skin to find out how to return it for a full refund.

If you have questions, you can contact Nu Skin at 1-888-238-9465, 8 am to 5 pm (Mountain Time) Monday to Friday.