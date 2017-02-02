Recall on Mickey Mouse nightlights; could cause fire

(WXYZ) - Disney Parks & Resorts is recalling Mickey Mouse Nightlights that could cause a fire.

Description: This recall involves 3,000 Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlights with a Mickey Mouse face and red and white Santa hat filled with liquid and glitter. The date code FAC # 019808-16150 is printed on the bottom rear of the nightlight. The UPC code, 400009489637, is printed on a sticker on the bottom of the product packaging.

Disney says Liquid from the nightlight can leak onto the electrical outlet, posing a fire hazard.

If you have one of these lights, stop using it and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. for instructions on returning it for a full refund.

Consumer Contact: Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. toll-free at 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.disneyparks.com and click on "Safety Recall" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts have received two reports of problems, including one electrical fire. No injuries have been reported.

The products were sold exclusively at: Walt Disney World ® Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disneyland® Resort in Anaheim, Calif., Shop Disney Parks mobile app, and online at DisneyStore.com from July 2016 through November 2016 for about $15.

Click this link for Mickey Mouse Nightlight recall details from the Consumer Product Safety Commission