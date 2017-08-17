50 Driver Education Instructors being recruited at a job fair in Wayne on August 24, 2017

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Do you love working with teenagers? Are you interested in a second income or a stable retirement income? All Star Driver Education is looking for you.

All Star Driver Education (ASDE) is hiring 50 people to become state certified Driver Education Instructors in Michigan.

All Star has been teaching teenagers and adults how to drive since the 1950s. The company prides itself on a “patient teaching style.”

These job opportunities are statewide.

There’s a hiring event on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

ALL STAR DRIVER EDUCATION JOB FAIR

Thursday, August 24, 2017

9:00am – 4:00pm

Michigan Works! Wayne Service Center

35731 W. Michigan Avenue

Wayne, MI 48184

Please bring an updated resume if you’re planning to attend the job fair.

Business attire or business casual attire is appropriate.

All Star Candidates must:

Be at least 21-years-old

Have an excellent driving record

Have no criminal background

Have a GED or High School Diploma

Candidates must complete the Instructor Preparation Program which ASDE offers.

All Star Driver Education offers:

Full-time and part-time employment

$16-$20 per hour

Company Simple IRA Plan after 2 years of employment

Flexible schedules

Fully Insured/Maintained Vehicle for Instruction

Innovative Class Materials

Fun Teaching Environment

Subsidized Training Programs

If you have any questions, please email Frank Menzel at Frank@allstarde.com .

If you would like your job fair or job openings listed in our Workers Wanted reports, please email Alicia Smith at asmith@wxyz.com.