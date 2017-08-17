50 Driver Education Instructors being recruited at a job fair in Wayne on August 24, 2017

Alicia Smith
12:39 PM, Aug 17, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Do you love working with teenagers? Are you interested in a second income or a stable retirement income? All Star Driver Education is looking for you.

All Star Driver Education (ASDE) is hiring 50 people to become state certified Driver Education Instructors in Michigan.

All Star has been teaching teenagers and adults how to drive since the 1950s. The company prides itself on a “patient teaching style.”

These job opportunities are statewide.

There’s a hiring event on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

ALL STAR DRIVER EDUCATION JOB FAIR
Thursday, August 24, 2017
9:00am – 4:00pm
Michigan Works! Wayne Service Center
35731 W. Michigan Avenue
Wayne, MI 48184

Please bring an updated resume if you’re planning to attend the job fair. 

Business attire or business casual attire is appropriate.

All Star Candidates must:

  • Be at least 21-years-old
  • Have an excellent driving record
  • Have no criminal background
  • Have a GED or High School Diploma

Candidates must complete the Instructor Preparation Program which ASDE offers.

All Star Driver Education offers:

  • Full-time and part-time employment
  • $16-$20 per hour
  • Company Simple IRA Plan after 2 years of employment
  • Flexible schedules
  • Fully Insured/Maintained Vehicle for Instruction
  • Innovative Class Materials
  • Fun Teaching Environment
  • Subsidized Training Programs

If you have any questions, please email Frank Menzel at Frank@allstarde.com .

If you would like your job fair or job openings listed in our Workers Wanted reports, please email Alicia Smith at asmith@wxyz.com. 

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top