50 Driver Education Instructors being recruited at a job fair in Wayne on August 24, 2017

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Do you love working with teenagers? Are you interested in a second income or a stable retirement income? All Star Driver Education is looking for you.
All Star Driver Education (ASDE) is hiring 50 people to become state certified Driver Education Instructors in Michigan.
All Star has been teaching teenagers and adults how to drive since the 1950s. The company prides itself on a “patient teaching style.”
These job opportunities are statewide.
There’s a hiring event on Thursday, August 24, 2017.
ALL STAR DRIVER EDUCATION JOB FAIR
Thursday, August 24, 2017
9:00am – 4:00pm
Michigan Works! Wayne Service Center
35731 W. Michigan Avenue
Wayne, MI 48184
Please bring an updated resume if you’re planning to attend the job fair.
Business attire or business casual attire is appropriate.
All Star Candidates must:
Candidates must complete the Instructor Preparation Program which ASDE offers.
All Star Driver Education offers:
If you have any questions, please email Frank Menzel at Frank@allstarde.com .
If you would like your job fair or job openings listed in our Workers Wanted reports, please email Alicia Smith at asmith@wxyz.com.